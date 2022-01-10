Gators no longer receiving votes in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Florida didn’t exactly enter conference play with a lot of momentum. It lost three of its six contests in December, and though the team was out of action for more than two weeks with a COVID-19 outbreak — which resulted in the postponement of the SEC opener against Ole Miss — it was able to get back to full strength just in time for a stretch of three-straight Quadrant 1 matchups.
The first of those two didn’t go as planned, as the Gators suffered double-digit losses at home to Alabama and on the road against Auburn. As the team sits at 9-5 on the year and 0-2 in conference play, it is no longer receiving any votes in the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after getting four last week.
As far as the rest of the SEC goes, the Tigers are all the way up to No. 4 in the country as they just have one loss on the season. LSU is next at No. 12, followed by No. 17 Kentucky, No. 23 Tennessee and the Crimson Tide, who are coming off a puzzling loss at Missouri, fell to No. 25. No schools outside of that group are currently receiving votes.
Here’s the full poll for the week.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Baylor (32)
13-0
800
–
2
Gonzaga
12-2
735
+2
3
UCLA
10-1
702
+2
4
Auburn
14-1
615
+5
5
Purdue
13-2
606
–2
6
Arizona
12-1
601
+1
7
13-0
595
+1
8
Duke
12-2
590
-6
9
13-2
558
+1
10
Kansas
12-2
553
–4
11
Houston
14-2
431
+3
12
LSU
14-1
399
+9
13
13-2
391
+10
14
Villanova
11-4
380
+1
15
10-3
312
-3
16
Iowa State
13-2
305
-5
17
Kentucky
12-3
272
-4
18
Seton Hall
11-3
219
+4
19
Texas Tech
11-3
210
+6
20
Providence
14-2
191
-3
21
Xavier
12-2
190
+3
22
12-3
154
-6
23
Tennessee
10-4
131
-5
24
Illinois
11-3
108
+2
25
Alabama
11-4
105
-5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 19 Colorado St
Others Receiving Votes
Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1
