Gators News: Volleyball looks to get back on the winning track
Welcome to a Wednesday edition of Gators News! Today, there is not a whole lot to discuss other than the volleyball’s road match against the Georgia Bulldogs tonight. Otherwise, all is quiet along the Floridian front as we wait with bated breath for the college football weekend ahead. Here is a look at what the volleyball team is getting into.
Volleyball
Midweek SEC Matchup
The No. 22 volleyball team (7-5, 1-1 SEC) returns to the parquet on Wednesday night in Athens, Georgia, to face the rival Georgia Bulldogs (4-8, 0-1 SEC). The Gators hold a 67-10 record all-time against the Dawgs, including a 28-4 record in Athens. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and the match can either be watched on ESPNU or heard on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM.
Around the Swamp
Where does Kaiir Elam stand in the latest CBS Sports mock draft?: Elam is still considered the second-best cornerback in the draft behind LSU‘s Derek Stingley Jr.
This 5-star 2023 defensive back has Florida in his Top 7: Five-star defensive back Tony Mitchell is still a junior in high school, but he’s narrowed down his options to play at the next level.
Florida holds steady in latest CBS Sports College Football Rankings: Florida stayed put at No. 10 in the CBS Sports rankings this week.
Here’s where Florida would stand in a 12-team playoff: The playoff being at 12 teams at some point in the next five years is more likely than not, and it’s interesting to see how such a change might affect the sport.
Emory Jones named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week: On Saturday, Jones became the first Florida quarterback since Tim Tebow in 2009 to rush for 100 yards and throw for 200 in the same game.
Looking back on the weird and wild ways Kentucky has lost to Florida: The Gators have won 53 times against the Wildcats, almost all of them on one of the campuses.
