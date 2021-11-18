Gators News: Volleyball continues to roll, men’s basketball and swimming on tap

The weekend is nearly in sight as we pass the midway point of the week and for today’s Gators sports update, we have three teams to review. The volleyball team continued its winning ways on Wednesday night while the swimming and diving team returns to the pool for a mid-November invite and the men’s basketball team gets set to host its third game of the nascent season. Take a look at the latest from the greatest university in the nation.

Volleyball

The No. 20 volleyball team scored a sweep over the Auburn Tigers in the O’Connell Center on Wednesday to earn its seventh-straight win and a perfect 4-0 in the month of November. Florida hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks for a weekend twin-bill starting on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST with the second game played on Sunday at 2 p.m. EST.

Swimming and diving

It's Meet Day!! Tune in to meet moble or the link below for live results!https://t.co/1byX054HTF#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/rhQb2YfImL — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) November 18, 2021

The swimming and diving teams head back to the pool today for its first invitational of the year at the Georgia Tech Invite. Florida will face Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, and Georgia at the tournament which runs until Saturday. Events begin at 10 a.m. EST with the 200-meter freestyle relay on Thursday.

Men's basketball

The No. 24 men’s basketball team will host the Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday night in the O’Dome looking to extend its season-opening winning streak to three games. Below is our coverage ahead of tonight’s tussle.

Around the Swamp

