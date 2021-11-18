Gators News: Volleyball continues to roll, men’s basketball and swimming on tap
The weekend is nearly in sight as we pass the midway point of the week and for today’s Gators sports update, we have three teams to review. The volleyball team continued its winning ways on Wednesday night while the swimming and diving team returns to the pool for a mid-November invite and the men’s basketball team gets set to host its third game of the nascent season. Take a look at the latest from the greatest university in the nation.
Volleyball
Home sweeps in November >>>>>>
Presented by @WellsFargo // #GoGators pic.twitter.com/N25mwvr7w5
— Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) November 18, 2021
The No. 20 volleyball team scored a sweep over the Auburn Tigers in the O’Connell Center on Wednesday to earn its seventh-straight win and a perfect 4-0 in the month of November. Florida hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks for a weekend twin-bill starting on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST with the second game played on Sunday at 2 p.m. EST.
Swimming and diving
It's Meet Day!!
Tune in to meet moble or the link below for live results!https://t.co/1byX054HTF#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/rhQb2YfImL
— Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) November 18, 2021
The swimming and diving teams head back to the pool today for its first invitational of the year at the Georgia Tech Invite. Florida will face Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, and Georgia at the tournament which runs until Saturday. Events begin at 10 a.m. EST with the 200-meter freestyle relay on Thursday.
Men's basketball
𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎’𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐞! 👏
🆚 Milwaukee
📍Gainesville
⏰ 6 p.m.
📺 https://t.co/9QvyNuJzX0
📊 https://t.co/hYVVQd3mor#GoGators | #GatorsHoop pic.twitter.com/6CQ0n815vM
— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) November 18, 2021
The No. 24 men’s basketball team will host the Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday night in the O’Dome looking to extend its season-opening winning streak to three games. Below is our coverage ahead of tonight’s tussle.
Will Florida basketball make it three in a row against Milwaukee?
How to follow Florida basketball vs. Milwaukee Panthers
Around the Swamp
Check out where Kaiir Elam is projected to go in ESPN’s latest mock: Reid has Elam as the second corner coming off the board.
SP+ likes Florida to bounce back against Missouri on Saturday: SP+ predicts a 36-26 win for the Gators, which would cover an 8.5-point spread.
These three Gators will appear in the Reese’s Senior Bowl: Florida has three seniors headed to this year’s showcase.
Scouting the Missouri Tigers ahead of Saturday’s must-win game: UF now sits at 5-5 on the year, and it needs to win one of its final two games to reach bowl eligibility.
It's great to be a Florida Gator!
Adding more 🐊 to the Top-25 😏
Hey, @GatorsMBK! 👋#GoGators @FLBlue pic.twitter.com/M1tsmAAcHb
— Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) November 17, 2021
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.
1
1