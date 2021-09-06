Gators News: A triumphant weekend for Florida sports

Gators sports are officially back! The football team opened up its 2021 season with a solid win over the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday while the volleyball team scored a big top-10 win and the soccer team finally snapped the schneid with its first victory of the season. Brace yourself, because there are plenty more sports coming up as the month rolls on.

Here is the latest from the Gator Nation.

Football

https://twitter.com/GatorsFB/status/1434353198987415554 The football team won its season opener against the Florida Atlantic Owls in the Swamp Saturday night, 35-14. Here is a look at our coverage for the game this weekend.

Volleyball

https://twitter.com/GatorsVB/status/1434621139918069761 The No. 5 volleyball team opened up its home schedule with a big top-10 win over the No. 10 Minnesota Golden Gophers in four sets on Sunday. Th win improves the squad's record to 4-1 on the young season. They return to action this Friday when the No. 9 Baylor Bears arrive in Gainesville for a two-match series starting at 7 p.m. EDT.

Soccer

The soccer squad finally broke through on Sunday, scoring its first win in the fall campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles in Ft. Myers. It was the first victory in six tries for new head coach Tony Amato, whose team has struggled to outlast their opponents until yesterday. The team returns to action on Thursday when the second-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels make their first trip to Hogtown since 1998.

Around the Swamp

It's great to be a Florida Gator!

https://twitter.com/GatorsFB/status/1434563338525085699

