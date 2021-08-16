Gators News: Summer tennis roundup continues, volleyball announces fan day

Welcome back from a rainy weekend in Gainesville! The sports scene is pretty bare for the Gator Nation at the moment, but the lull is merely the calm before the autumn storm. The roundup from the past few days focuses mainly on members of the men’s tennis team in action this summer, plus the volleyball team gets warmed up with a scrimmage in front of the fans. Enjoy the calm while it lasts — there are less than three weeks until the college football kickoff.

Men's tennis: Ben Shelton

Sophomore Ben Shelton had himself quite a summer, highlighted by sweeping both the singles and doubles titles at the M25 Champaign tournament in late July; he did not lose a single set in the entire tournament. He almost swept the USTA Boys 18 and 16 National Championships a few weeks later as well, winning the doubles title and advancing to the singles finals. His performance earned a bid in the U.S. Open Junior Tennis Championships. He also competed at the Cary Challenger 80 with Aleksander Kovacevic in doubles and made it to the semifinals; Shelton also snagged a singles victory in the first round. And finally, in late June, Shelton participated in the M15 Weston tournament where he won three singles matches.

Men's tennis: Lukas Greif

Senior Lukas Greif was no slouch in competition either, finishing second in the singles finals as the No. 8-seed at the 2021 ITA National Summer Championships. During his tournament run, Greif tallied an overall record of 5-1 and took three matches in straight sets.

Men's tennis: Will Grant

Last, but not least, sophomore Will Grant claimed the singles title at the PTT Dallas Men's 25K tournament after going an undefeated 4-0 and only dropping one set in group play. Overall, went 6-0 while tallying a 12-2 sets record in tournament play.

Volleyball

https://twitter.com/GatorsVB/status/1426604624019087362 The volleyball team announced a scrimmage and fan day over the weekend. The squad will host an Orange & Blue scrimmage on Aug. 21 at Exactech Arena with first serve slated for 3 p.m. EDT. Admission is free and doors open at 2 p.m. EDT; seating will all be general admission and there will be games and activities in the atrium.

