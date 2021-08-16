Gators News: Summer tennis roundup continues, volleyball announces fan day
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Welcome back from a rainy weekend in Gainesville! The sports scene is pretty bare for the Gator Nation at the moment, but the lull is merely the calm before the autumn storm. The roundup from the past few days focuses mainly on members of the men’s tennis team in action this summer, plus the volleyball team gets warmed up with a scrimmage in front of the fans. Enjoy the calm while it lasts — there are less than three weeks until the college football kickoff.
Men's tennis: Ben Shelton
Sophomore Ben Shelton had himself quite a summer, highlighted by sweeping both the singles and doubles titles at the M25 Champaign tournament in late July; he did not lose a single set in the entire tournament. He almost swept the USTA Boys 18 and 16 National Championships a few weeks later as well, winning the doubles title and advancing to the singles finals. His performance earned a bid in the U.S. Open Junior Tennis Championships. He also competed at the Cary Challenger 80 with Aleksander Kovacevic in doubles and made it to the semifinals; Shelton also snagged a singles victory in the first round. And finally, in late June, Shelton participated in the M15 Weston tournament where he won three singles matches.
Men's tennis: Lukas Greif
Senior Lukas Greif was no slouch in competition either, finishing second in the singles finals as the No. 8-seed at the 2021 ITA National Summer Championships. During his tournament run, Greif tallied an overall record of 5-1 and took three matches in straight sets.
Men's tennis: Will Grant
Last, but not least, sophomore Will Grant claimed the singles title at the PTT Dallas Men's 25K tournament after going an undefeated 4-0 and only dropping one set in group play. Overall, went 6-0 while tallying a 12-2 sets record in tournament play.
Volleyball
https://twitter.com/GatorsVB/status/1426604624019087362 The volleyball team announced a scrimmage and fan day over the weekend. The squad will host an Orange & Blue scrimmage on Aug. 21 at Exactech Arena with first serve slated for 3 p.m. EDT. Admission is free and doors open at 2 p.m. EDT; seating will all be general admission and there will be games and activities in the atrium.
Around the Swamp
Detroit Lions waive former Gator Quinton Dunbar: Dunbar played for Florida from 2010-2014 under Urban Meyer and Will Muschamp.
This big-time 4-star 2021 Florida football signee enrolls: Tyreak Sapp officially enrolled in school and arrived on campus for fall camp.
Kingsley Eguakun reportedly fighting for starting center job: Mobility is a much bigger part of his game, and making use of that will be predicated on the success of the option.
Graduate cornerback transfer arrives at Florida on Friday: Blades announced last week that he would use his final year of eligibility to play football with the Gators.
Florida football's vaccination rate is climbing, but Dan Mullen is still preaching caution: UF announced last Saturday that they expect everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks at all indoors effective immediately.
These three Florida head coaches made ESPN's top 100 list: Mullen cracked the top 100 with a 98-54 head coaching record and a 7-2 bowl record with Mississippi State and Florida.
Where Florida lands in Sports Illustrated's preseason top 25: The top of Forde’s list plays out as expected with Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Oklahoma taking the top five spots.
Florida football eyeing Fenley Graham to help improve return team: Through three years with the Gators, Dan Mullen's special teams unit has been average at best.
The time is now: It's finally Jacob Copeland's turn to shine: This season the Gators will rely on Copeland to be their top receiver.
Competition for Florida's starting kicker job is reportedly still open: The guy many expected to be the starter is Jace Christmann, a transfer from Mississippi State.
Dan Mullen pleased with Emory Jones' retention from spring: There are certainly still some things Jones needs to pick up, but coach Dan Mullen said he’s been pleased with his approach toward learning.
Former Gator cornerback shines for Jacksonville Jaguars in preseason debut: Nearly intercepting a pass, he broke up two of four targets and allowed only 15 yards.
PHOTOS: Tim Tebow's preseason debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars: Here is a look at former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow’s preseason debut at tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHOTOS: Kyle Trask makes his NFL preseason debut with Tampa Bay Bucs: Here is a look at highlights from Kyle Trask’s first professional appearance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This pair of former Gators put points on the board in preseason debuts: Former Gators made their preseason debuts on Saturday throughout the NFL.
Florida football is pushing for this committed offensive tackle: One offer Florida gave out was to three-star offensive tackle Ja’Kavion Nonar, who is committed to the Pitt Panthers.
Defensive back transfer breaks down decision to join Florida football: This wasn’t the first time he attempted to team up with Florida — Blades was committed to the Gators under former coach Jim McElwain.
Here is Florida baseball's complete 2021 summer league roundup: For fans of the Florida Gators, there were nine current members of the Orange and Blue in action over the past few months
It's great to be a Florida Gator!
https://twitter.com/ScottStricklin/status/1426945334274580489
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.
1
1