Gators News: Softball releases fall exhibition schedule

Welcome to a humpday edition of Gators News and today for our midweek update we have just one athletic program to follow, which announced its exhibition schedule for fall 2021. Meanwhile, the others get their engines revving as six sports are slated to compete for the Orange and Blue starting tomorrow through the weekend. Here is the latest from the Gator Nation.

Softball

https://twitter.com/GatorsSB/status/1440353250666967045 The softball team announced its fall exhibition dates on Tuesday afternoon, which listed seven 10-inning competitions against Florida State, UCF, USF, Jacksonville, UNF, St. Leo and Florida Southwestern in October and November. Here is a look at the exhibition schedule.

Date Opponent Location Time (ET) October 15 UCF Gainesville, Fla. 6 p.m. October 17 Jacksonville Gainesville, Fla. 2 p.m. October 22 Florida SW Gainesville, Fla. 6 p.m. October 29 UNF Jacksonville, Fla. 6 p.m. November 3 St. Leo Gainesville, Fla. 6 p.m. November 10 USF Gainesville, Fla. 6 p.m. November 14 Florida State Gainesville, Fla. 2 p.m.

