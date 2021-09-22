Gators News: Softball releases fall exhibition schedule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Dubbin
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Welcome to a humpday edition of Gators News and today for our midweek update we have just one athletic program to follow, which announced its exhibition schedule for fall 2021. Meanwhile, the others get their engines revving as six sports are slated to compete for the Orange and Blue starting tomorrow through the weekend. Here is the latest from the Gator Nation.

Softball

https://twitter.com/GatorsSB/status/1440353250666967045 The softball team announced its fall exhibition dates on Tuesday afternoon, which listed seven 10-inning competitions against Florida State, UCF, USF, Jacksonville, UNF, St. Leo and Florida Southwestern in October and November. Here is a look at the exhibition schedule.

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (ET)

October 15

UCF

Gainesville, Fla.

6 p.m.

October 17

Jacksonville

Gainesville, Fla.

2 p.m.

October 22

Florida SW

Gainesville, Fla.

6 p.m.

October 29

UNF

Jacksonville, Fla.

6 p.m.

November 3

St. Leo

Gainesville, Fla.

6 p.m.

November 10

USF

Gainesville, Fla.

6 p.m.

November 14

Florida State

Gainesville, Fla.

2 p.m.

Around the Swamp

It's great to be a Florida Gator!

https://twitter.com/FloridaGators/status/1440315793212805128 Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1

Recommended Stories