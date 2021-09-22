Gators News: Softball releases fall exhibition schedule
Welcome to a humpday edition of Gators News and today for our midweek update we have just one athletic program to follow, which announced its exhibition schedule for fall 2021. Meanwhile, the others get their engines revving as six sports are slated to compete for the Orange and Blue starting tomorrow through the weekend. Here is the latest from the Gator Nation.
Softball
https://twitter.com/GatorsSB/status/1440353250666967045 The softball team announced its fall exhibition dates on Tuesday afternoon, which listed seven 10-inning competitions against Florida State, UCF, USF, Jacksonville, UNF, St. Leo and Florida Southwestern in October and November. Here is a look at the exhibition schedule.
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (ET)
October 15
UCF
Gainesville, Fla.
6 p.m.
October 17
Jacksonville
Gainesville, Fla.
2 p.m.
October 22
Florida SW
Gainesville, Fla.
6 p.m.
October 29
UNF
Jacksonville, Fla.
6 p.m.
November 3
St. Leo
Gainesville, Fla.
6 p.m.
November 10
USF
Gainesville, Fla.
6 p.m.
November 14
Florida State
Gainesville, Fla.
2 p.m.
It's great to be a Florida Gator!
