Gators News: Soccer and volleyball on tap this weekend

Soccer

https://twitter.com/GatorsSoccer/status/1431059911132073985 The soccer team came up short last night against the No. 19 Central Florida Knights, dropping the second of a three-game homestand, 2-0. Both of UCF's goals came in the first half and the Gators missed several opportunities throughout the game to erase the goose egg on the scoreboard. The Orange and Blue's season record now stands at 0-2-1 under first-year head coach Tony Amato. The squad wraps up its homestand on Sunday with a match against the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network+ and can be heard on ESPN 98.1 FM 850.

Volleyball

https://twitter.com/GatorsVB/status/1431240084477530121 The No. 6 volleyball team kicks off its season tonight in the Hornet Invitational in Sacramento, California against the University of San Francisco Dons starting at 7 p.m. EDT. The team will play two more matches on Saturday against the UC Davis Aggies at 1 p.m. EDT and host the Sacramento State Hornets at 10 p.m. EDT; all three games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

