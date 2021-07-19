Gators News: A roundup of the weekend out on the links

Welcome back from another beautiful weekend here in the Sunshine State and the news from the past couple of days has been mostly focused on a pair of golf tournaments. Across the pond, three members of the Gator Nation participated in the prestigious British Open while another handful played closer to home in the Florida Open. Here is a look at the latest from the links.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGolf/status/1416824333238951936 Three current and former Gators wrapped up competition at the 149th Open this weekend, with the trio faring well in one of the most storied golf tournaments on the planet. Sophomore Yuxin Lin posted nine birdies to lead all amateurs and he finished at 6-over par overall, while alumni Sam Horsfield finished at 3-over par in his first Open appearance and Billy Horschel concluded his seventh tourney at 1-over par. The PGA Tour continues next weekend at the 3M Open in Minnesota with former Gators Brian Gay, Matt Every, Tyler McCumber, Camilo Villegas all scheduled to compete.

https://twitter.com/fsga/status/1416892532148015107 The 75th Florida Open also took place the past few days, with a pair of current Gators making the first cut while a second duo failed to reach the final day. In the end, John DuBois took home the third-place prize after tying with three other golfers at 11-under par overall. J.C. Deacon, who also made the cut, finished at 4-under par, while the two who were left out — Christophe Stutts and Fred Biondi — both finished the tournament at 2-over par.

