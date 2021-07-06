Gators News: All quiet on the Gainesville front
The dog days of summer are truly here as the Gators sports news cycle has dried up to a trickle. With nothing new of note to report on today, let us take a quick look at what we wrote about on here at Gators Wire yesterday. Enjoy!
Around the Swamp
Pat Dooley’s Book of Lists – Volume 17: 10 rules to live by for college football fans: These are just things that you should take to heart if you want to truly enjoy this football season.
ESPN has doubts about Florida football's 2021 SEC title chances: The Gators will definitely look a lot different when they first take the field against Florida Atlantic in the fall.
This former Florida catcher named a first-time MLB All-Star: On Sunday, it was announced that the former Florida baseball star would play for the American League team in this year’s MLB All-Star Game.
One of Florida's top defensive back targets commits to Notre Dame: The Gators’ efforts to keep one of its top targets at safety in the state of Florida failed this weekend.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller offers to mentor Tim Tebow: Signing Tebow was an offseason gamble for a Jaguars team that desperately needs more tight-end help.
It's great to be a Florida Gator!
