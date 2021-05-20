Gators News: Men’s golf advances, men’s tennis and baseball play today

Spring is quickly fading away as regular seasons wane and the postseason takes over college sports. For the Florida Gators, its men’s golf and tennis teams are currently in the thick of a national championship hunt while the baseball team gets its biggest challenge in its final series of the regular season schedule. Let us take a look at the latest from the Gator Nation.

Men's golf

https://twitter.com/GatorsGolf/status/1395144458400841735 The men's golf team rallied hard on the final day of the NCAA Regionals, propelling them to fifth place overall and punching their ticket to the NCAA Championships starting on May 28. Florida finished the tournament at 6-over par (858) — seven strokes more than fourth place Pepperdine and three better than Denver.

Men's tennis

https://twitter.com/GatorsMTN/status/1395361692142428162 Speaking of NCAA Championships, the top-seeded men's tennis team returns to action today in the NCAA Tournament Semifinals against the No. 8 seed Texas A&M Aggies. First serve is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT at the USTA National Campus and will be televised live on the Tennis Channel.

Baseball

https://twitter.com/GatorsBB/status/1395363681630834689 The No. 9 baseball team faces the top-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend in the final series of the 2021 regular season. The matchup is the most challenging for Florida this year and is a heckuva way to wrap things up. Thursday night's game starts at 7 p.m. EDT and can be watched on the SEC Network and heard on WRUF 850 AM/98.1 FM.

Around the Swamp

It's great to be a Florida Gator!

Story continues

https://twitter.com/GatorsFB/status/1395180164879896579 [vertical-gallery id=43227]

1

1