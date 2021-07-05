Gators News: Fourth of July weekend in review
Welcome back from the Fourth of July weekend, which was hopefully filled with family and fun for you and yours. As things tend to be at this time of year, the news surrounding Gators sports has slowed to a mere crawl as the summer season continues in full swing. However, there were plenty of stories around the Gators Nation from this weekend, which we have compiled below. Sit back and enjoy!
Around the Swamp
Here's the latest NBA team auditioning Tre Mann for his talents: Mann is coming off a stellar sophomore season in which he more than tripled his scoring average to 16 points per game.
Gators on the rise in Sports Illustrated's All-American recruiting rankings: On June 1, the recruiting dead period that began at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 finally came to an end.
Several more Florida student-athletes announce NIL deals: The downpour of student-athletes signing name, image and likeness deals hasn’t slowed.
This former Florida linebacker transfers to Jackson State: He played nine games in 2020 and posted 37 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Tim Tebow would have made major bank off NIL in college: How much money could some of college football’s previous star players have made if this system was in place during their time?
Where does Florida football's SEC strength of schedule rank in 2021?: Taking a holistic look, the schedule isn’t too bad.
Florida football still in the thick of it for this coveted 4-star recruit: Thomas said that the reports about Florida fading his recruitment aren’t accurate because they don’t know how he is really feeling.
Gators out in front for this much-sought linebacker recruit: The best aspect about the Gators, to Lightsey, is his connection with linebackers coach Christian Robinson.
Where Kyle Pitts ranks in BetMGM's NFL Rookie of the Year odds: According to the latest Rookie of the Year odds from BetMGM, Pitts has the third-best chances, sitting at 8-1.
How a major addition shifts former and current Gators in transfer portal rankings: College basketball saw a major shakeup on Thursday as star Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn made the surprising decision to enter the transfer portal.
Gators see early fireworks as Colin Castleton announces withdrawal from NBA draft: Florida's center announced via Twitter that he will withdraw from the NBA draft and return to the Gators for his senior season.
This Florida QB commit finished top three in Sports Illustrated's Elite 11 rankings: Florida quarterback commit Nick Evers flew under the radar entering the Elite 11 finals this week.
https://twitter.com/FloridaGators/status/1411671279523053568 [vertical-gallery id=45611]
