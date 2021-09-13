Gators News: Fall season in full swing with five sports in action
Welcome back from a weekend chock-full of Gators sports — the first since the end of the spring season. It was a mostly successful three days for Florida athletics as three of the four programs competing came away victorious while a fourth stumbled against a top-25 opponent. Additionally, the women’s golf team opens its fall season today out on the links. Here is a look at the latest from around the Swamp.
Men's tennis
https://twitter.com/GatorsMTN/status/1437172213644410886 The men's tennis team hosted the Gator Fall Invite this weekend at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex and over those three days tallied a 25-8 record. The team travels to Boston next for a collegiate tournament in conjunction with the Laver Cup from Sept. 24 to 26.
Volleyball
https://twitter.com/GatorsVB/status/1437076432497172483 The No. 7 volleyball team dropped a pair of home matches to the No. 17 Baylor Bears this weekend. Friday night's affair ended with a 3-1 score while the Gators were shut out on Saturday, 3-0. Next up for the squad is a midweek matchup with the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee on Wednesday with first serve slated for 6 p.m. EDT.
Cross country
https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1436718568599703554 Both the men's and women's cross country teams opened up the 2021 campaign with a No. 1 finish at the annual Mountain Dew Invitational this past Saturday in Gainesville. The men's team scored 25 points in their 6k race after placing five Gators in the top 10 while the women's team also earned a first-place finish in the 4k with 25 points as an impressive six runners landed in the top 10.
Football
https://twitter.com/GatorsFB/status/1436787403537141760 The No. 9 football team earned its second win of the season against the South Florida Bulls on Saturday with a chalky 42-20 victory in Tampa. While earning the W is nice, the results asked more questions than it answered, especially at the quarterback position. Next up is the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Swamp next weekend starting at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Check out the pregame hype for the Florida at USF game WATCH: Dameon Pierce opens scoring for Florida with rushing TD WATCH: Anthony Richardson throws 75-yard TD on first pass against USF WATCH: Emory Jones drops a bomb to Xavier Henderson WATCH: Kaiir Elam snags first interception of 2021 season Halftime Takeaways: Two-quarterback attack has Florida up big against USF WATCH: Anthony Richardson breaks free for rushing TD, comes up lame 5 major takeaways from Florida's Week 2 win over South Florida Sunday Hash: A morning refresher from Florida's win over USF The Good, Bad and Ugly: The aftermath of Florida vs. USF PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football vs. South Florida Bulls
Women's golf
https://twitter.com/GatorsGolf/status/1437370471843041284 The No. 19 women's golf team tee off for its 2021-2022 season on Monday at the Cougar Classic, hosted by the College of Charleston starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT and running until Tuesday. The Lady Gators' lineup is as follows and the action can be tracked at Golf Stat. No. 1 - Annabell Fuller
No. 2 - Marina Escobar
No. 3 - Maisie Filler
No. 4 - Jackie Lucena
No. 5 - Clara Manzalini
Indv. - Ester Fägersten
It's great to be a Florida Gator!
https://twitter.com/GatorsFB/status/1437409347978477580
