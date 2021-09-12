Gators move up in ESPN college football power rankings

Florida struggled once again in a 42-20 win over South Florida. Facing one of the worst teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision, starter Emory Jones threw two more interceptions in what was another difficult outing for him. Not so much for backup Anthony Richardson, whose play in limited action was dazzling.

It’s clear Florida has potential, that potential just may be better realized with Richardson playing a larger role. Luckily, the Gators didn’t struggle as much as some teams around them, including Iowa State, who lost to rival Iowa 27-17, and Ohio State, who lost to Oregon at home.

As a result, the Gators are moving up one spot in the latest ESPN power rankings from No. 10 to No. 9. Here’s what Andrea Adelson said about UF.

Emory Jones started at quarterback, but backup Anthony Richardson stole the show once again in a 42-20 win over USF. Richardson went 3-for-3 for 152 yards and two scores, while adding 115 yards rushing and another touchdown — becoming the first Florida player with at least 100 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a game since Tim Tebow in 2009. Richardson also happens to wear No. 15. If there was any downside to his performance, it was this — Richardson tweaked his hamstring on his long touchdown run. The news was less glowing for Jones, who threw for 151 yards and a touchdown, but also had two interceptions. Still, coach Dan Mullen was adamant afterward he is sticking with Jones as his starter.

Like many, Adelson recognizes that Richardson is playing at a higher level right now than Jones is. It seems Mullen hasn’t gotten the memo, though, and he said that Jones will start against Alabama regardless of Richardson’s status with the hamstring.

The Gators have earned two wins by a wide margin in the first two weeks, but the games have also revealed some weaknesses that need to be addressed immediately. Still, Florida heads into the Alabama game as one of the more impressive teams through two weeks.

