Gators move into AP Top 10 after a win over Volunteers

Florida beat Tennessee convincingly enough in Week 4 to move up one spot in the AP Poll and into the Top 10. Emory Jones looked as good as ever for the Gators, and the country is starting to consider Florida a contender alongside the other conference powers.

Florida could have moved up a bit more, but another team from the Southeastern Conference pulled off a pretty big upset this weekend. Arkansas upset Texas A&M on Saturday and jumped ahead of Florida and No. 12 Ole Miss to No. 8. The Aggies fell from No. 7 to No. 15 with the loss, dropping from third to sixth-highest ranked in the conference.

Notre Dame also moved ahead of Florida but Clemson and Ohio State struggled enough to fall out of the Top 10 and make room. The top three teams in the country remain the same with No. 3 Oregon behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia.

Auburn is the last SEC team on the AP Top 25 at No. 22. The Tigers needed a last-minute comeback to beat Georgia State this week, but they weren’t punished after one of the more hectic weeks across college football.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll:

Rank Team Points 1 Alabama (4-0) 1,546 (58) 2 Georgia (4-0) 1,492 (4) 3 Oregon (4-0) 1,411 4 Penn State (4-0) 1,283 5 Iowa (4-0) 1,277 6 Oklahoma (4-0) 1,212 7 Cincinnati (3-0) 1,154 8 Arkansas (4-0) 1,094 9 Notre Dame (4-0) 1,076 10 Florida (3-1) 1,019 11 Ohio State (3-1) 1,005 12 Ole Miss (3-0) 852 13 Brigham Young (4-0) 748 14 Michigan (4-0) 677 15 Texas A&M (3-0) 651 16 Coastal Carolina (4-0) 613 17 Michigan State (4-0) 581 18 Fresno State (4-1) 415 19 Oklahoma State (4-0) 341 20 UCLA (3-1) 316 21 Baylor (4-0) 233 22 Auburn (2-1) 197 23 North Carolina State (3-1) 145 24 Wake Forest (4-0) 142 25 Clemson (2-2) 138

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 14 Iowa State, No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 21 North Carolina, No. 25 Kansas State

Others receiving votes:

Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1

