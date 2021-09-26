Gators move into AP Top 10 after a win over Volunteers
Florida beat Tennessee convincingly enough in Week 4 to move up one spot in the AP Poll and into the Top 10. Emory Jones looked as good as ever for the Gators, and the country is starting to consider Florida a contender alongside the other conference powers.
Florida could have moved up a bit more, but another team from the Southeastern Conference pulled off a pretty big upset this weekend. Arkansas upset Texas A&M on Saturday and jumped ahead of Florida and No. 12 Ole Miss to No. 8. The Aggies fell from No. 7 to No. 15 with the loss, dropping from third to sixth-highest ranked in the conference.
Notre Dame also moved ahead of Florida but Clemson and Ohio State struggled enough to fall out of the Top 10 and make room. The top three teams in the country remain the same with No. 3 Oregon behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia.
Auburn is the last SEC team on the AP Top 25 at No. 22. The Tigers needed a last-minute comeback to beat Georgia State this week, but they weren’t punished after one of the more hectic weeks across college football.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll:
Rank
Team
Points
1
Alabama (4-0)
1,546 (58)
2
Georgia (4-0)
1,492 (4)
3
Oregon (4-0)
1,411
4
Penn State (4-0)
1,283
5
Iowa (4-0)
1,277
6
Oklahoma (4-0)
1,212
7
Cincinnati (3-0)
1,154
8
Arkansas (4-0)
1,094
9
Notre Dame (4-0)
1,076
10
Florida (3-1)
1,019
11
Ohio State (3-1)
1,005
12
Ole Miss (3-0)
852
13
Brigham Young (4-0)
748
14
Michigan (4-0)
677
15
Texas A&M (3-0)
651
16
Coastal Carolina (4-0)
613
17
Michigan State (4-0)
581
18
Fresno State (4-1)
415
19
Oklahoma State (4-0)
341
20
UCLA (3-1)
316
21
Baylor (4-0)
233
22
Auburn (2-1)
197
23
North Carolina State (3-1)
145
24
Wake Forest (4-0)
142
25
Clemson (2-2)
138
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 14 Iowa State, No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 21 North Carolina, No. 25 Kansas State
Others receiving votes:
Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1
