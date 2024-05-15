Gators in the mix for blue-chip WR out of South Florida

Florida head coach Billy Napier is big on recruiting the best players inside the Sunshine State, and the Gators are once again locking in on a five-star recruit out of Chaminade-Madonna Preparatory School in Broward County.

Wide receiver Jabari Brady was a known name at Monarch High School the past few years, but his transfer to Chaminade-Madonna means he’ll be one of the offensive focuses at the national powerhouse that just produced the top recruit in the 2023 cycle — Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Unlike Smith, Brady has no verbal commitments attached. That’s not to say Florida has as good of a chance to land him as any program, but flipping a verbal commitment from a top-25 player usually requires a few dominoes to fall in place.

On3’s Keith Niebuhr caught up with Brady recently to see where Florida stands with the No. 4 receiver in the class of 2026, and the verdict is “up there.”

“It’s been good — talking to Coach (David) Doeker and Coach (Billy) Gonzales,” Brady said. “They’re showing a lot of love … Their development, it shows me they do good with like especially Ricky and No. 3 (Eugene Wilson). He’s only a freshman and he’s doing good over there. Their development shows me a lot.”

Recruiting Summary

Brady is a consensus four-star recruit who is likely to receive a fifth star by each outlet once the class of 2026 becomes the primary focus. He is ranked the highest by ESPN at No. 12 overall in the class of 2026.

The On3 industry ranking, which considers all four major recruiting services, puts him at No. 22 nationally and No. 4 at his position, while the 247Sports composite has him even higher at Nos. 17 and 4, respectively. Oddly enough, the 247Sports composite considers Brady a five-star recruit.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine favors Ohio State in this race, giving the Buckeyes 33.0% odds to land Brady. Florida State is second on the list with 19.6%, Miami is third with 8.8% and Florida rounds out the list with 7.4% odds.

