Gators in mix for 5-star Notre Dame decommit Keon Keeley

The No. 1 EDGE rusher in the 2023 class, according to the On3 consensus, has decommitted from Notre Dame. Keon Keeley is instantly the hottest uncommitted recruit in the nation, with Florida football in the mix to land the Tampa native.

The news of Keeley decommitting from the Irish came as a surprise. He tweeted out his announcement on Wednesday night with no indication of when, or where, he will announce his new commitment. Keeley originally committed to the Irish on June 28, 2021. Since then, Keeley has visited Ohio State, Florida (twice), and Alabama (twice), most recently visiting Tuscaloosa on July 30.

One reason for Keeley’s decommitment might be his desire to take official visits to other schools. Currently, Notre Dame has a rule in place for its commits that prevents them from scheduling official visits to other programs. According to Rivals, Keeley was reported to be planning official visits to Alabama and Ohio State.

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Alabama is currently in the lead for the 6-foot-6-inch, 245-pound edge rusher with a 90% chance of landing his signature. Ohio State and Florida are the two teams in the mix and are likely to receive official visits in the near future. Keeley took an official visit to Notre Dame in June and is scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama in October, leaving Keeley with three more potential official visits.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire