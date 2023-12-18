Gators men’s hoops once again voteless USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Another week, another USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll without any votes for the Florida basketball team as the non-conference schedule continues to wane.

The Gators’ lone win this week came against the East Carolina Pirates on neutral court in Lakeland on Tuesday. The unimpressive 70-65 victory was more Pyhrric than not, as the Orange and Blue looked weak against a significantly overmatched team for the second straight game.

Even the objective measures agree. Todd Golden and Co. lost ground in both the NET rankings and the BPI rankings, falling four and three spots, respectively.

Next up for Florida are the also-unranked and voteless Michigan Wolverines, who will face the Gators in Charlotte, North Carolina, for this year’s Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 10-1 785 (20) +3 2 Kansas 10-1 750 (3) – 3 Houston 11-0 732 (9) – 4 Arizona 8-1 707 -3 5 UConn 10-1 704 – 6 Marquette 9-2 628 +1 7 Tennessee 8-3 541 +3 8 Oklahoma 10-0 533 +4 9 Kentucky 8-2 485 +6 10 Baylor 9-1 431 -4 11 Illinois 8-2 422 +5 12 Florida Atlantic 9-2 403 +2 13 North Carolina 7-3 371 -4 14 Creighton 9-2 354 -6 15 BYU 10-1 332 +2 16 Gonzaga 8-3 307 -3 17 Colorado State 10-1 264 +1 18 Clemson 9-1 254 -7 19 Duke 7-3 211 – 20 Virginia 9-1 184 +1 21 James Madison 10-0 165 -1 22 Texas 8-2 156 – 23 Memphis 8-2 146 +8 24 Wisconsin 8-3 141 -1 25 Ole Miss 10-0 132 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Miami (FL)

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 60; Miami (FL) 41; Colorado 36; TCU 26; Michigan State 18; Ohio State 17; Grand Canyon 13; Iowa State 12; Utah 7; Texas A&M 7; South Carolina 5; New Mexico 4; Nebraska 4; Princeton 3; Nevada 3; San Diego State 2; Alabama 2; Indiana State 1; Dayton 1

