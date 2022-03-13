Gators men fail to make NCAA Tournament for first time since 2016

Florida basketball had a tumultuous season in 2021-22 that saw a 15-point Quadrant 4 loss on its home court along with its worst start the SEC schedule in ages, and predictably, was left outside of the 68-team NCAA Tournament field on Sunday. The full bracket was announced on CBS Sports shortly after Iowa beat Purdue in the Big Ten finals.

It is expected that Florida will receive a bid in the National Invitational Tournament, in which it last played during Mike White‘s first season at the helm at the end of the 2015-16 campaign. The Gators beat UNF and Ohio State before getting losing in the quarterfinals by George Washington. The Orange and Blue have an overall record of 13-12 in NIT play dating back to 1969 when the tournament was the most prestigious in the nation.

Speaking of White, it was reported ahead of the selection committee’s decision that Florida’s head coach was filling the head coaching vacancy at rival Georgia, where Tom Crean had recently been dismissed from his duties. There has not been any word yet as to who will take over on the sidelines for the NIT.

