Gators men’s basketball releases 2023 television schedule

Florida basketball season is around the corner and the team released its television schedule for the 2023 season. The games will be broadcast around the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN2, and the SEC Network.

The season tips off with a tilt between the Gators and Loyola Greyhounds, broadcasting on SEC Network+, followed by a showdown with Florida A&M streaming on the same network on Nov. 14.

The Gators’ first matchup with rival Kentucky is set for Jan. 6 and will air on ESPN, and the rematch will be played on Jan. 31, televising on either ESPN or ESPN2. The broadcast will be determined as the season rolls along.

Florida has one guaranteed matchup to be played on ESPN. The Gators will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at home. It will be the only game played between the two programs.

The final home game, against SEC foe Alabama on March 5, will air on either ESPN or ESPN2. The final road trip to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt will be broadcast to the SEC Network on March 9.

