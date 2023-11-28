Gators making a final push for 4-star Alabama CB commit

With the early signing period just weeks away, Florida’s recruiting staff is making a final push to add a few more elite names to the Gators’ 2024 class.

One of those names is consensus four-star cornerback and Alabama commit Jameer Grimsley. The Gators hosted him on an unofficial visit this weekend for the Florida State game and expect him to return for an official on Dec. 8, according to Swamp247’s Donovan Keiser.

Florida fought until the end against FSU but ultimately came away with a loss.

“I was just a little disappointed,” Grimsley said. “I thought they could win this game since Jordan Travis was hurt. They were winning in the first half but couldn’t put up points in the second half. Just a tough loss.”

Despite those remarks, Grimsley is giving Florida every opportunity to flip him. Although he says he’s locked in with Alabama, he also feels that he should hear what every program has to offer. Playing time is something UF can offer that ‘Bama can’t, and it might be what’s keeping the Gators in the race.

“It’s good to be able to come in and compete early,” he said. “They’re (Florida) a little bit weak in the secondary and some dudes are graduating, so it’s a little open as far as coming in and playing fast.”

Grimsley also noted that it was more than just the defensive backs that needed to improve in Gainesville. That comment came a day before Florida let go of secondary coach Corey Raymond and defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

A consensus four-star recruit, Grimsley is ranked No. 170 overall on the On3 industry ranking. He also checks in at No. 22 among cornerbacks in the class.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire