Gators makes top 8 for this 2024 4-star EDGE

Largo High edge rusher Adarius Hayes narrowed things down to eight schools on Thursday and the Florida Gators made the cut.

The four-star recruit from the class of 2024 named Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas A&M and UCF to his list of top schools, and the Gators might be the favorite of the group. The On3 recruiting prediction machine has Florida at the top of the list with 88.9% odds to land him, but it’s still early in the cycle and that number is inflated thanks to an early pick for the Gators from Gators Online’s Corey Bender.

Hayes is a priority target for the Gators and is has already made four visits to UF in 2022. He should get back to campus at least one more time this year, so he’s no stranger to the program.

I just want to say thank god for all the blessings that came my way and I’m going to be posting my top 8🙏🏾🫣#TrustTheProcess @LargoFootball @ChadSimmons_ @Hayesfawcett3 @On3Recruits 🔥💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/pmv1g9lovD — Adariushayes24 (@adariushayes24) September 29, 2022

Leading the effort for the Gators is inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman. Florida offered him almost immediately after Billy Napier joined the program and has been on him since then.

The 247Sports composite ranks Hayes 40th overall in the class of 2024 regardless of position. He comes in at No. 7 among edge rushers and No. 11 among recruits from the state of Florida. The On3 consensus agrees in most part with him at No. 55 nationally and No. 6 among linebackers.

