Gators losing third coaching assistant to NFL

After losing defensive coordinator/safeties coach Patrick Toney and tight ends coach William Peagler to the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, Florida is losing wide receivers coach Keary Colbert on Tuesday, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3.

Colbert will join the Denver Broncos staff as a wide receivers coach, the same position he held with Florida and USC since 2018. Colbert was one of the top position recruiters for the Gators in the 2023 cycle, bringing in a trio of four-star freshmen that are viewed as the future receiving core of the program. Florida will have to find a replacement for him both on the field and off it.

The Denver Broncos are expected to hire Florida’s Keary Colbert as wide receivers coach, sources tell @on3sports. Colbert, a former NFL wide receiver who spent time with Denver in 2008, worked at USC prior to Florida.https://t.co/DlIXY67ten pic.twitter.com/lWLT9Sku9m — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 23, 2023

Colbert had been considered for a few NFL jobs over the past few weeks, but it was Denver who wanted him most. The Broncos are getting a coach that’s developed several NFL players at the college level. Atlanta‘s Drake London, Indianapolis‘ Michael Pittman Jr. and Detroit‘s Amon-Ra St. Brown all played under him.

This will be a return of sorts for Colbert to Denver, although he only played two games for the Broncos in 2008 before being traded to Seattle. It will be his first time coaching at the professional level.

For Florida, Billy Napier has under two weeks to find a replacement and get them on campus if he wants to have a full staff for the start of spring camp. Things were far from perfect in Year 1 of Napier’s time at Florida, and he has an opportunity to correct some of the issues on the coaching staff with three departures. Unfortunately, Colbert’s shoes will be tough to fill for whoever steps into the role next.

