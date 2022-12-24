Gators losing DB Jordan Young to transfer portal

Redshirt freshman defensive back Jordan Young is testing the transfer portal, according to an announcement he made on Twitter Friday.

“Although it wasn’t in my heart’s desire, after careful deliberation amongst my family, I’ve concluded it is within my best interest to enter the transfer portal, so that I may have the opportunity to showcase my GOD given talents, and abilities as an athlete and Scholar,” Young wrote. “Ultimately, I’ve learned so many valuable things by being a part of this organization. I will carry that wisdom along with me as learning tools and motivation within my next journey. In the words of the late Tom Petty “I Won’t Back Down”!”

Young officially entered the portal on Saturday.

While this clearly was a tough decision, Young isn’t the first defensive back to leave the program after Year 1 of the Billy Napier. With a strong incoming secondary class, it appears that Florida’s defense will head in a different direction. Young is the 20th player to hit the portal this offseason for Florida and the fifth defensive player to depart from the program.

A former four-star recruit from the class of 2021, young spent two years in Gainesville. He appeared in three games at the STAR position his freshman year before redshirting and played in nine games for the Gators this year. He leaves the program with 11 total tackles and one pass deflection.

