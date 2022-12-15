Gators lose commitment from in-state 2023 wide receiver

Eustis wide receiver Tyree Patterson is no longer committed to the University of Florida, according to a report from All Gators.

Patterson was Billy Napier’s longest-standing commitment aside from Aaron Gates, who stayed true to Florida through the coaching change. He was supposed to be in Gainesville for an official visit over the weekend but never made it to campus. His upcoming visit to Orlando to check in with the UCF Knights could produce a commitment considering the most recent development in his recruitment.

With the loss of Patterson, Florida is down to three receivers in the class of 2023: Andy Jean, Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson III. All three are four-star recruits, according to 247 Sports, and Patterson was considered a three-star talent. That’s not to say that losing Patterson is ideal for Florida, but a crowded room losing its lowest-rated verbal commitment is fairly common. There’s simply more opportunity for him at another program such as UCF.

Finding a replacement receiver to fill Patterson’s spot in the class of 2023 might be tricky but it could also be unnecessary. Florida’s likely to attract some elite receivers in the upcoming cycles with Jaden Rashada and DJ Lagway coming in at the quarterback spot over the next two years.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire