Gators lose both votes in Coaches Poll after Vols loss, Mizzou win

Florida basketball had mixed results this past week as the Southeastern Conference schedule continues to unfurl.

On Tuesday, the Gators were whooped by the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, 85-66, bringing Todd Golden’s team back to earth after its previous home blowout of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Florida came away just 1-3 in SEC play at that point.

The Orange and Blue responded on Saturday with a 79-67 victory over the Missouri Tigers in Columbia — the team’s first true road win of the season. But it was not enough to retain the pair of votes it had last week in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

In the Week 12 edition of the poll, the Gators once again found themselves on the short end of the stick. Before last week, the last time Golden’s gang was among the vote-receiving schools was the Week 4 update on Nov. 27.

Fellow SEC programs that made the top 25 are the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, followed by the Kentucky Wildcats and Auburn Tigers tied at No. 6. The Alabama Crimson Tide (43) and Ole Miss Rebels (2) also received votes.

Florida returns home to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs inside the O’Connell Center on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Tipoff time is slated for another late start at 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 17-2 791 (24) – 2 Purdue 17-2 769 (8) – 3 North Carolina 15-3 734 – 4 Houston 16-2 678 +1 5 Tennessee 14-4 671 +2 6 Kentucky 14-3 609 +4 6 Auburn 16-2 609 +5 8 Kansas 15-3 576 -4 9 Arizona 14-4 528 +4 10 Wisconsin 14-4 480 -2 11 Illinois 14-4 437 +3 12 Duke 13-4 421 -6 13 Oklahoma 15-3 401 +3 14 Baylor 14-4 362 -5 15 Marquette 13-5 360 +3 16 Creighton 14-5 299 -1 17 Dayton 15-2 277 +6 18 Iowa State 14-4 220 +2 19 BYU 14-4 181 – 20 Utah State 17-2 176 -3 21 Texas Tech 15-3 148 +4 22 Memphis 15-4 130 -10 23 Colorado State 15-3 119 +3 24 Florida Atlantic 15-4 101 +3 25 New Mexico 16-3 54 +20

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Ole Miss; No. 22 TCU; No. 24 San Diego State

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 43; Alabama 43; Seton Hall 33; Gonzaga 30; TCU 26; Texas 18; Clemson 15; Kansas State 14; Princeton 13; Utah 10; Saint Mary’s 6; Boise State 5; Indiana State 4; Grand Canyon 4; Ole Miss 2; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1

