Gators lose 5-star S Xaiver Filsaime to Texas, class drops 5 spots to No. 10

GAINESVILLE — Florida football coach Billy Napier’s pivotal 2024 class fell five spots to No. 10 after 5-star safety prospect Xavier Filsaime changed his commitment to Texas.

The McKinney, Texas, native was a key member of a class that reached as high as No. 3 nationally in August but declined as the Gators struggled to a 5-7 finish in Year 2 under Napier.

Filsaime, the second-rated player at his position per 247Sports, committed to the Gators in April 14 following the team’s spring game. Recruited by Corey Raymond, who was fired Nov. 27, Filsaime chose UF over Georgia, LSU, Oregon and USC.

But the 6-foot-1, 180-pound began eyeing his home state’s flagship university in October and ultimately reconsidered his commitment to Florida. Last week, new defensive backs coach Will Harris visited Filsaime, who tweeted a photo doing the Gator chomp with Harris.

The gesture proved hollow as Filsaime decided Texas, a College Football Playoff team, a better fit.

The Gators are in need of help on the back end of the defense.

UF allowed 18 completions of more than 40 yards, most in the nation, and managed just 3 interceptions, tied with Temple for the fewest among 133 FBS teams.

Starting safety Miguel Mitchell recently entered the transfer portal after he lined up alongside promising true freshman Jordan Castell. Fellow first-year player Bryce Thornton saw significant action during the season’s second half.

UF’s class dropped a spot to No. 5 after a Nov. 11 loss at LSU, when 5-star pass rusher Jamonta Waller bailed for Auburn during the Gators’ 52-35 loss. Led by eventual Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, the Tigers compiled 701 yards — the most ever gained against the Gators.

The Gators also lost 4-star cornerback Wardell Mack to Texas, 4-star defensive tackle Nasir Johnson to Georgia and 3-star lineman Kendall Jackson of Gainesville to Miami.

North Carolina 4-star tackle Amaris Williams is reportedly leaning heavily toward flipping his commitment to Auburn with National Signing Day set for Wednesday.

