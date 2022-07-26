Gators looking to host 4-star DL on third visit of the summer

The Florida Gators were recently reminded that being a player’s most-frequented stop on the recruiting trail doesn’t always mean they are a lock to land at the program. But four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall is piling up an impressive number of visits to the Swamp, and it’s getting hard not to imagine him wearing orange and blue in a year.

Swamp247 reported on Monday that Hall is setting up plans to return to Gainesville for his sixth overall trip to UF and third in the summer of 2022. Things aren’t set in stone yet, but Hall said he “might go Thursday,” according to Blake Alderman.

His two earlier visits over the summer came in June and were both chances for him to work out in front of the staff. He strengthened his relationship with defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean Spencer during those workouts and understands that he’s a priority target for Billy Napier’s recruiting team.

“Me and a couple of other guys I have seen on recruiting trips, they stress that all the time,” Hall said following an early June visit. “We will see in the future what happens. Early playing time is always a big thing for a recruit. You want to come to college and play early and be a key contributor.”

While Hall has only taken unofficial visits so far, he plans on using up his official visits in the fall and waiting until signing day to make a decision. He’s mentioned that he’d like to see either Alabama and Auburn in the Iron Bowl or the Michigan–Ohio State game. Florida and Georgia would be a nice addition to that list, but a home game against LSU might be a better fit for the staff.

Hall is ranked No. 120 overall on the 247Sports composite and is No. 15 among defensive linemen in the class of 2023. The service’s individual rankings have him higher up at No. 61 nationally and No. 7 at his position.

Related

4-star wide receiver recruit to visit Florida this weekend These 2 Gators named to Outland Trophy preseason watch list Florida football to host top-100 OL on first recruiting visit 2022 Florida Gators Football Schedule: Downloadable Wallpaper 4 Florida football staffers land on On3's list of 'rising stars'

Story continues

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

List

Here are the July dates you need to know for Florida football recruiting

List

These 5 Gators earned preseason All-SEC honors from the media

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!