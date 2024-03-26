Gators looking to coordinate official visit with in-state defensive lineman

The Florida football program is giving its all to stay on top of the 2025 recruiting cycle, already booking a plethora of official visits with local and out-of-state prospects.

Now the UF coaching staff is trying to coordinate with four-star defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque for a return visit, according to reports from Swamp247. The high school junior just made an official visit this past Friday.

“I was there basically all day” Telemaque said. “It was fire to see coach Chatman, getting to talk with him, and the other people on the staff like Coach (Mike) Peterson and Coach (Billy) Napier. I went around the school and saw the campus a bit to see spots I haven’t seen. We got to tour the school and talk some ball.”

Telemaque and the Gators coaching staff spent the majority of the visit in the film room, breaking things down from the third-person perspective, since the football team was on an off-day.

Recruiting rankings

The Opa Locka, Florida, native is ranked No. 635 overall and No. 62 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 667 and 58, respectively.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the West Virginia Mountaineers a 33.8% chance of signing him, followed by the LSU Tigers (22.3%), Minnesota Golden Gophers (19.2%) and Florida (5.7%).

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire