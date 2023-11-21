Gators linebacker Teradja Mitchell talks to media on Monday

Florida football is nearing the end of its regular-season schedule and possibly the finale of the 2023 campaign this weekend in Gainesville. Inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the Gators will host the Florida State Seminoles with a chance at a bowl bid on the line.

Last week, the Orange and Blue missed a chance to seize that elusive sixth win for the second time in three weeks, falling in the final seconds on field goal attempts. The program also lost its starting quarterback Graham Mertz to a broken clavicle, leaving Florida further shorthanded as the fall comes to a close.

On Monday, sophomore linebacker Teradja Mitchell talked to the sports media, answering questions about the Week 12 loss as well as looking ahead to Week 13. Below is an abridged version of his responses to their questions.

Losing more games this year than at Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

It’s difficult because we put in so much work here and to not get the results, obviously, it’s very frustrating as players. But, like I said, it all comes back to how we respond as a team.

That’s one thing I can say this team is going to — we’re going to continue to practice hard and go out there Saturday and put our best foot forward, keep chugging away.

The importance of preparing for FSU's physicality

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

We have to reiterate tackling and pursuit of the ball. That’s going to be important, one of the keys to winning this game. We have to pursue the ball. Have to be a bend-but-don’t-break defense.

Even when we get a big play we have to get the guy on the ground and live to see the next down.

What have you seen from FSU's offense on film study?

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Very talented team. The quarterback, even with their backup quarterback, I think he’s pretty solid player. Great running backs, great receivers. It’s going to be a matchup game for us.

Like I said, we’ve got to make sure we prepare ourselves Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, so we can play fast on Saturday.

What they can improve upon on defense in the final week?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

I think it all comes down to consistency. We can’t be up and down. We can’t rock the roller coaster. We’ve got to stay consistent in our play. We’ve got to sustain — the same way we were playing at the beginning the season we have to sustain that.

That’s what it comes down to, consistency at the end of the day.

What happened on fourth-and-17?

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It comes down to execution. We have to execute as players. Our coaches, they do their best to put us in the best position to make plays, and as players at the end of the day it comes down to execution. Gotta execute in those moments.

Read more

Everything Billy Napier said to open Week 13 vs. Florida State

Billy Napier provides an update on QB Graham Mertz

Despite loss Gators rise in 247Sports’ weekly SEC rankings

Florida falls in The Athletic’s weekly re-rank after Missouri loss

Florida football slips again in USA TODAY Sports’ Week 12 re-rank

Florida Gators are dubbed as ‘losers’ for third consecutive week

Florida football loses four straight games, earns no votes in AP Poll

Gators remain vote less Week 12 update to US LBM Coaches Poll

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire