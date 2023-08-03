Gators linebacker injures leg in practice, undergoing further testing

Billy Napier and Co. got some bad news on Wednesday when sophomore linebacker Shemar James went down with a leg injury in practice as a result of direct contact, according to Sports Illustrated’s Zach Goodall.

However, his status is still unclear as he undergoes further evaluation on Thursday. The timeline for his return is pending the results of his examinations, which are expected to be announced sometime in the afternoon.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 230-pound inside linebacker from Mobile, Alabama, was a true freshman standout in the SEC last season, appearing in all 13 games for the Gators and amassing 47 tackles — second-most among true freshmen linebackers and sixth among his teammates overall. He also finished the regular season tied for second in sacks and forced fumbles among the conference peers who share his recruiting class.

His efforts earned him Freshman All-SEC honors and a College Football News Freshman All-American honorable mention in 2022. James comes into the 2023 campaign with high expectations on the defensive side of the ball.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire