Gators linebacker to attend SEC Football Leadership Council meeting

Florida football’s junior linebacker Derek Wingo, a member of the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council, will attend the SEC’s annual meeting on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2-3, at the SEC offices in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Football Leadership Council is one of three components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council, joining the men’s and women’s basketball leadership councils as well as the conference’s longstanding student-athlete advisory council.

The councils provide student-athletes with additional opportunities to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff and serve as a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness and playing rules.

Items on the agenda this weekend include a meeting with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, a review of NCAA and SEC legislative items, a conversation with SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal and engagement with football officials on rules of the game, student-athlete/referee interaction and careers in officiating. The group will also review SEC student-athlete engagement opportunities, according to FloridaGators.com.

The student-athletes who also comprise the SEC Football Leadership Council are DeVonta Smith (Alabama Crimson Tide), Cameron Ball (Arkansas Razorbacks), Eugene Asante (Auburn Tigers), Jalon Walker (Georgia Bulldogs), Eli Cox (Kentucky Wildcats), Josh Williams (LSU Tigers), JJ Pegues (Ole Miss Rebels), Hayes Hammond (Mississippi State Bulldogs), Kristian Williams (Missouri Tigers), Kai Kroeger (South Carolina Gamecocks), Omari Thomas (Tennessee Volunteers), Taurean York (Texas A&M Aggies) and Bryan Longwell (Vanderbilt Commodores).

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire