Gators legend Tim Tebow named to 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Tim Tebow made Florida football history on Monday when the National Football Foundation announced that he was selected for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class, making the legendary quarterback the 10th football player and the 13th Gator overall to earn the honor. His induction is also the seventh for the Orange and Blue since 2006 — good for a Southeastern Conference-best mark over that stretch.

Known for his work both on the field, the Jacksonville, Florida, native burst onto the scene during his freshman season as a backup in 2006 — including his famous jump pass for a touchdown against the LSU Tigers en route to the Gators’ second national championship and first under Urban Meyer. The following season, Tebow became the first sophomore to ever win the Heisman Trophy award.

He was one of the best to ever play college ball, leading the Gators to two straight BCS championship games to cap off four-straight bowl game appearances during his tenure in the Swamp. Tebow was anointed team captain twice and set 28 school records in Gainesville, helping to earn his first-ballot nod for the hall.

No. 15 amassed 9,285 yards and 88 touchdowns through the air while also gaining 2,947 yards and 55 touchdowns on the ground during his collegiate career, becoming the first player in NCAA history to rush and pass for at least 20 touchdowns in a season. Tebow led the Gators during a school-record 22-game winning streak from 2007 to 2009 following the infamous Ole Miss loss after which he issued “The Promise“.

Tebow joins Steve Spurrier and Danny Wuerffel as the other Gators quarterbacks inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

