Gators legend Tim Tebow joins College Football Hall of Fame

Legendary University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday night during the 65th National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas.

“It means a lot not just for the accolade—which it’s humbling to be in the hall of fame, but it also represents the incredible young men that I got to play with because the special thing about football is that it’s never just about you,” Tebow said.

“It is about the band of brothers that you get to play with, train with, work with, sweat with, create a vision and a goal and strive for that. I wouldn’t be here without their talent, their hard posture, their skillset, and also the relationships, the camaraderie and the brotherhood. It means a lot to me for that and it also means a lot to me for the coaches that I got to play for.”

Tebow is the 13th Gator and 10th Florida player inducted into the Hall of Fame. He joins Steve Spurrier and Danny Wuerffel as the third UF quarterback inducted and is the first member of the 2007 and 2009 BCS National Championship teams to receive the honor.

The football team honored Tebow on the field during the regular-season finale against Florida State.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class includes:

