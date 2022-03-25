This Gators legacy running back target included Florida in top 5

Four-star running Treyaun Webb trimmed his top list of schools down to five on Friday. Florida made the cut along with Baylor, South Carolina, Tennessee and Penn State.

The Jacksonville, Florida native is a legacy recruit for the Orange and Blue through his cousin, former Gators cornerback Dee Webb. He made UF the only in-state team to make his top-five list after overhauling the top 11 that he released in late January, dropping the likes of Georgia, UCF, Michigan and Oregon, among others.

Coach Billy Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke want to take two running backs this cycle to accumulate depth that the previous teams lacked. Juluke is one of the largest reasons for Florida’s resurgence in his recruitment.

The Gators have soared in Webb’s recruitment after being excluded from his top 11. Florida then got him on campus during the first weekend of March. He told reporters after the visit that he almost gave his pledge to Napier and Co.

Webb hopes to make what will be his third commitment before the start of his senior season. He previously committed to Oklahoma and Georgia.

