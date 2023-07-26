Gators get legacy LB back in the Swamp for Grill in the Ville this weekend

Florida football is getting set to host the first edition of the Grill in the Ville event, which welcomes prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp to get a gander at what Billy Napier and the Gators have to offer.

Among the throng of young student-athletes gathering in Gainesville this coming Saturday is four-star linebacker and Gators legacy commit Myles Graham, who recently transferred to Buchholz High in Gainesville ahead of his senior season to be closer to the program. His decision to drop more roots in Hogtown came on Monday of this week.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 212-pound defender became the fifth member of the 2024 recruiting class back at the end of March, following in the footsteps of his father, Earnest, who was a standout running back for the Orange and Blue. The younger Graham chose his dad’s school over the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, NC State Wolfpack and Tennessee Volunteers.

Since his verbal commitment, he has been all-in on the program and figures to be a locker-room leader on defense in the years to come.

“I’m completely locked in with Florida 100%,” he told On3’s Joseph Hastings. “It’s just my relationship is there, I’m a legacy, and I want to come in and play my freshman year. I want to do what I do best and bring back what Florida used to be.”

Graham is ranked No. 43 overall and No. 4 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 48 and 4, respectively.

