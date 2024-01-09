Gators left out of final college football Associate Press Poll

The 2023 college football season is officially over after the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines defeated the second-seeded Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff Championship Game, 34-13. With the schedule now in the rearview mirror, the national sports media began casting their final rankings.

The Associated Press once again left the Florida Gators off its ballot as Billy Napier’s team came up voteless in the prestigious poll. The Orange and Blue climbed as high as No. 22 after winning three in a row and last earned votes in the bye week before the Georgia Bulldogs loss.

The Southeastern Conference is represented by six schools in the final AP Poll top 25, with the ‘Dawgs leading the way at No. 4 followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5. The Missouri Tigers (No. 8) and Ole Miss Rebels (No. 9) wrap up the SEC teams in the top 10, with the LSU Tigers (No. 12) and Tennessee Volunteers (No. 17) rounding things out.

The Kentucky Wildcats also received four votes.

