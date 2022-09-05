Gators leading the pack for this top 2024 EDGE recruit

Florida football’s massive season-opening win over the Utah Utes is certain to have a ripple effect throughout the program’s recruiting efforts, considering the crowd of top prep prospects that attended the game. Among those was four-star hybrid linebacker/edge Adarius Hayes, an in-state target out of Largo in the 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound pass-rusher came away from the Gators’ triumphant victory feeling great about the Orange and Blue, adding to the love he already had for the state’s flagship university. After spending an entire day on campus ahead of the game — with a busy schedule that included a photo shoot and meeting with other recruits, as well as quality time with the coaches — his experience reached a peak after the win.

“To be honest this is my dream school,” he told Swamp247, “and last night if felt like I was living a dream for real because I always have been a Gator fan (since) I was 6 years old and just to be in the Swamp last night really meant a lot to me because if feels like my dreams are coming true.”

Florida appears to be in the lead for his talents so far, but the Gators are not without competition for the highly-sought blue-chipper. The Georgia Bulldogs, Iowa Hawkeyes, Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions are also among many vying for the student-athlete’s talents.

Hayes is ranked No. 41 overall and No. 7 at his position in his class nationally according to the 247Sports composite at edge, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 55 and 6, respectively, at linebacker. The Gators currently hold one crystal ball prediction from 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Florida far out front for the edge defender with an 89.9% chance of signing him.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire