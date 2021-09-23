The Gators are in the lead for this 4-star in-state DT

In-state four-star defensive tackle Jamari Lyons announced on Twitter that he’d be deciding between the Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 6.

Lyons, the No. 30 defensive lineman on the 247Sports Composite, has been high on the Gators for some time and has made several visits to the Swamp. His most recent trip came last week for the Alabama game, and he will be in Columbia for the Gamecocks game against Kentucky this week.

Lyons came away impressed, especially with the defensive line, after the Gators narrowly lost to the Crimson Tide.

“The defensive line is stopping everything, it’s going crazy,” he said according to GatorCountry. “Stopping the run, getting to the quarterback and making him hurry and throw incomplete passes. I think the defensive line played very well.”

(Note: audio in the tweet below contains explicit lyrics)

If Lyons picks Florida in a few weeks, he’ll have a chance to play more than just tackle for the Gators. Defensive line coach David Turner has told Lyons that he’ll play multiple positions and be an impact player for the defense.

Story continues

UF also offers Lyons the opportunity to stay in the state he was born and raised, which can mean a lot to young athletes. 247Sports has Florida listed as the crystal ball projection and that’s not expected to change in the next few weeks.

Related

Former Gator Lomas Brown nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame USA TODAY Sports thinks the Gators are a New Year's Six team Florida's offensive line is unexpectedly one of the best in college football Florida football loses edge rusher to this Pac-12 school Anthony Richardson should be ready to go on Saturday per Dan Mullen

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.