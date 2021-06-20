Gators take the lead in this 2022 4-star running back’s recruitment

The running backs room is one of the strongest position groups on the Florida Gators football team right now. It includes a blend of players with experience and upside. In a world post-Kyle Trask, running backs will be important to head coach Dan Mullen‘s offensive plan built around Emory Jones as the spearhead.

There’s no rest for the wicked, though, and virtually nothing is set in stone even one season in the future. Therefore, the team has to approach the 2022 recruiting cycle with all angles in mind. The Gators’ plan for the is to snag commitments from two running backs. In pursuit of that goal, they have offers out to 19 of the yet-uncommitted running backs in the class.

One from that group who the team has been tied to routinely, Terrance Gibbs, visited the Swamp this weekend.

“We watched some film and got to see what I can do out of the backfield. What the NFL looks at and what they would implement here for me to be successful in the NFL,” said Gibbs to 247Sports after his visit. “[They like] the fact that I can catch and they like to move their running backs out to one-on-one coverages and stuff like that. They want to take that to their advantage.”

After suffering a torn ACL in late 2020, he’s fully healthy again but it won’t be clear if he was able to fully regain his game speed until he plays competitively again. Fortunately, he’s a well-rounded back who can also make a difference in the passing game and plays tough up the middle.

The Gators were considered strong contenders for Gibbs’ commitment all along, but he confirmed that they’re the leading school after his visit to the campus went well. He’s targeting a late June commitment date, and everything seems to be pointing toward him donning the Orange and Blue.

Related