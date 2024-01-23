Gators LB withdraws name from transfer portal, returns to Florida

Florida football got some good news on Sunday when redshirt junior Mannie Nunnery decided to return to the Gators and withdraw his name from the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 225-pound defender was originally recruited by the Houston Cougars. Nunnery entered the portal on Jan. 11, but less than two weeks later, apparently decided that Gainesville is the best place for him; he has one more year of eligibility remaining.

The Lone Star State product played four seasons with the Cougars, taking a redshirt after appearing in two games his true freshman year. Including his time with the Orange and Blue in 2023, Nunnery has amassed 109 tackles — including 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks — over the course of his collegiate career.

With Florida, he grabbed 28 tackles (11 solo) along with a half sack and a pass breakup. Nunnery’s 2023 season-high in tackles (10 tackles; 2 solo) came in the overtime loss at the Swamp to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire