Gators land in top 8 for elite class of 2024 cornerback

One of the nation’s top prep cornerbacks from the class of 2025 included the Florida Gators in his top eight on Friday when On3’s Hayes Fawcett announced his top schools with a graphic.

Mission Viejo cornerback Dijon Lee named Florida, Arizona, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, USC and Washington as the eight schools still standing in his recruitment. With Lee being from the West Coast, most view USC and Washington as the two biggest horses in the race, but he’s clearly keeping the door to the SEC open.

Florida offered Lee back in October, which means Corey Raymond was likely involved in his recruitment. Former Los Angeles Chargers assistant Will Harris has since been hired as Florida’s new secondary coach,

NEWS: Elite 2025 CB DIjon Lee Jr. is down to 8️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 190 CB from Carson, CA is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the ‘25 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/qj2deOglZf pic.twitter.com/NEILzhyNMX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2024

“I’m talking with Will Harris a lot and he’s a good guy and knows what he’s doing,” Lee said to 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. “It’s cool, he already giving me pointers and coaching me up like I’m already on the team. I know he’s a SoCal guy so I’m excited to visit and see how I fit in there.”

Although Lee hasn’t had the chance to visit The Swamp just yet, he plans to travel east at some point this year. The goal is to announce a commitment before his senior year, but official visits need to come and go first.

“I know four schools I will visit for sure are Washington, Georgia, Florida and Arizona,” he said. “I’m going to take a lot of unofficial visits to the other schools as well… The biggest thing for me is development and relationships.

“I want a school where I fit in well and have a good comfort level and then a place that can make me better and help me grow as a player.”

