Gators land in top 5 for this 2024 ATH following visit

Florida hosted a trio of recruits from the class of 2024 out of Buford, Georgia, on Friday. Four-star athlete KingJoseph Edwards was one of those visitors and he left town with an offer from the Orange and Blue, according to Swamp247.

That was enough to put Florida in Edwards’ top five, but there’s still well over a year until he can put pen to paper. He plays on both sides of the ball for Buford, and head coach Billy Napier is willing to let the 6-foot-5-inch recruit pick between tight end and defensive end.

“They (the Florida Gators) are in my top 5,” Edwards said. “I’ll be back in the season for a game. Coach said I can come to any home game I want to.”

Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas are among his other top schools right now. The Bulldogs are the only team considered “warm” by 247Sports and have a pair of crystal balls cast in their favor as well.

This was Edwards’ first time at Florida with a coach in place. The last time he was in town, Dan Mullen had already been let go and a lame-duck staff was in place. Napier’s family-oriented style of recruiting should have been a complete change from what he saw in 2021.

The class of 2023 is still the top priority right now, but the class of 2024 is starting to get more and more attention from the Gators. Edwards and his two five-star teammates that were in town, Eddrick Houston and KJ Bolden, will be among the top out-of-state names to keep an eye on.

The 247Sports composite ranks Edwards No. 42 overall in the class of 2024 and No. 7 among athletes.

