Gators land in top 10 for class of 2025 blue-chip WR

One of the top receivers in the recruiting class of 2025 narrowed down his college options to 10 schools on Sunday, and the Florida Gators made the cut.

Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, Florida) wide receiver Nae’Shaun Montgomery named Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee as his 10 finalists, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The Gators offered Montgomery back at the beginning of April and have maintained contact since. He could be the top name on the board when it comes to reloading UF’s wide receiver room. The current success of Caleb Douglas, Eugene “Tre” Wilson III and Andy Jean could help establish Gainesville as a premiere landing spot for receivers.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Nae’shaun Montgomery is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’3 175 WR from West Palm Beach, FL is ranked as a Top 50 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 10 WR) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/NSlkLt2AZh pic.twitter.com/fpT2qH7VIu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 24, 2023

At publishing time, the Miami Hurricanes hold the best odds (28.3%) to land Montgomery, according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine. Florida is a close second with 24.8% odds, though, and LSU (14.4%) and USC (12.0%) are still in it too.

Montgomery is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked highest by On3 at No. 47 overall in the class of 2025. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average from all four major recruiting services, puts him at No. 72 nationally, No. 13 among receivers and No. 11 among recruits from the state of Florida.

