Gators land huge commitment from this 2024 5-star quarterback

Florida landed its quarterback of the future on Wednesday. Five-star prospect DJ Lagway committed to the Gators over Baylor, Clemson, Texas A&M and USC on ESPN2.

“The coaching staff has been amazing,” Lagway said. “Great communication. They told me they’re building something special, Coach (Billy) Napier and (offensive analyst) Coach (Ryan) O’Hara. I’m just excited to get to work.”

Lagway’s goal is to bring the No. 1 recruiting class to Gainesville and he’s ready to lead the effort and help recruit during his senior year. Florida currently has two other verbal commitments in the class of 2024 from four-star linebacker Myles Graham (No. 30 overall) and four-star running back Chauncey Bowens.

247Sports logged a pair of crystal balls in favor of Florida ahead of the decision, and it’s easy to see why there was some confidence in Lagway choosing Florida. He wasted little time during his ceremony and exclaimed “you already know, let’s do this” as his little brother busted out the orange cap.

Florida appears to have a true leader under commitment with Lagway’s announcement out of the way and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Gators. Anthony Richardson has declared for the NFL draft after just a season as the starter and experience under center.

The hope is that Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III or incoming freshman Jaden Rashada will fill the gap, but Florida shouldn’t have any problems fielding a quarterback once Lagway gets in town. In fact, the timeline could allow for him to redshirt as Rashada’s understudy in 2024 or 2025 and then takeover the following season.

Lagway is ranked 24th overall in the class of 2024 on the 247Sports composite and is No. 4 among quarterbacks. On3 agrees with that assesment, ranking Lagway at No. 21 nationally and No. 3 among those at his position. ESPN lists him as the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class.

Related

Florida defensive lineman commit sets official visit date Still no votes for Florida basketball in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Florida basketball teetering on edge in ESPN's bracketology update Gators redshirt sophomore EDGE joins others in transfer portal Top Gators offensive lineman accepts Senior Bowl invite

Story continues

List

Florida puts together second-straight blowout win, takes down Stetson by 38

List

What the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll looks like before bowl season

List

Sunday Hash: Wrapping up college football's 2022 regular season

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire