Gators land in final four for this 4-star offensive tackle

One of Florida’s recent visitors has narrowed down his recruitment to four programs. Four-star Clearwater Academy International offensive tackle Lucas Simmons named Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and USC as his finalists with plans to commit in the coming weeks, according to a report from On3 Sports.

Each program hosted him on an official visit in June with UF and FSU getting the last visits in that order. He’s visited Tallahassee a total of six times and Florida’s hosted him four times.

“I am getting closer to a decision,” Simmons told Chad Simmons of On3. “I think it happens in the next two weeks or so. It will be one of those four schools. I like coaches at all of those schools and feel comfortable at each school, and now I just have to think about it.”

The Gators are currently third on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. USC holds the top spot, despite hosting him on just one visit, and the ‘Noles are at No. 2 on the list. No expert predictions have been submitted yet, and Simmons seems determined to give as much thought as possible to the decision.

The On3 consensus puts Simmons at No. 116 overall in the class of 2023 and No. 11 among offensive tackles.

Related

What are Florida's most important conference games in 2022? Florida lands in top 6 for this in-state 4-star CB Pair of Gators named Walter Camp 2022 Preseason All-Americans Where does Florida football's SEC schedule strength rank in 2022? 4-star WR will choose between Florida and an SEC West program

List

Dooley's Dozen: Ranking the 12 best QBs in Florida football history

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 seasons Florida began unranked and overachieved

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 best SEC football games on the 2022 schedule

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!