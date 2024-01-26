Gators land commitment from Washington transfer safety

Florida’s secondary lacked a guy who could consistently force a turnover in 2023, so Billy Napier grabbed one from the transfer portal in former Washington Huskie Asa Turner.

Although Turner finished the season on the field with Washington, he missed enough time to earn a medical redshirt last year. The super senior will spend his final season of eligibility with the Florida Gators, following a commitment announcement on Thursday.

Turner has logged nearly 1,800 defensive snaps over his five-year career, totaling 146 tackles (95 solo), seven tackles for loss, six interceptions, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery. Last season was the only one of Turner’s career where he failed to pick off a ball, but he had broken bones in his hand for most of the year.

He’ll join a secondary that started two freshmen at safety last year — Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton — and needs to replace its STAR (nickel DB). Turner might be able to fit into that role, especially as a strong run defender. Pro Football Focus ranked Turner No. 42 among safeties in the country against the run.

The addition of Turner is just the latest move by Florida late in the 2024 cycle. The Gators have also added two players from the class of 2024 who signed elsewhere in December — defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson from Texas and defensive back Jameer Grimsley from Alabama.

