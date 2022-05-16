Gators land commitment from this in-state 3-star offensive lineman

Monday afternoon, offensive tackle Bryce Lovett announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to play for the Florida Gators. A three-star recruit in the 2023 class, Lovett chose the Gators over Iowa State, Louisville and Missouri. He’s rated as the 728th best prospect in the class on the 247Sports composite.

Lovett has been on the Gators’ radar for a long time and he came to Florida’s campus five times this year before locking down his commitment. In his Twitter announcement, Lovett thanked his mother, brother, coaches, and teammates, singling out two of his best friends before stating that he’d play in Gainesville.

“He’s a really cool dude. He keeps it real,” Lovett said of coach Rob Sale in an interview with On3 Sports. “He always makes sure I’m good and gives me tips on what to do during practice. Even though I’m not even there yet, he’s always trying to better me.”

As we’re coming to find out, the Gators’ offensive staff love big lineman. Standing at 6-feet-6-inches, the newest Gator fits that bill. Here’s a look at one of Lovett’s camp reps.

UCF has moved into the top group for in-state OL Bryce Lovett. He talks Knights with @UCFSports: https://t.co/0x31JGd4DA pic.twitter.com/G3UprZNTpb — Rivals (@Rivals) March 17, 2022

Lovett is the fifth commitment in head coach Billy Napier’s bump class, joining athlete Aaron Gates, interior offensive lineman Knijeah Harris, and wide receivers Creed Whittemore and Tyree Patterson.

Related

Check out where ESPN thinks Florida's future defense ranks Florida DC stopping by this Texas A&M commit's school Florida football makes this coveted running back's top 12 Former Florida CB Kaiir Elam inks rookie contract with the Buffalo Bills This intrastate rivalry really needs to be revived for Florida

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!