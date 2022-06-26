Gators land commitment from local 4-star defensive lineman

The Florida Gators picked up another commitment from the class of 2023 on Saturday night. Four-star F.W. Bucholz (Gainesville) defensive lineman Gavin Hill made the announcement on Twitter after teasing a decision earlier in the day.

Hill’s decision comes at a critical time for Billy Napier‘s staff. The first-year head coach recently penned an open letter to the fanbase following some unrest caused by recruiting woes. Landing a local four-star should restore some confidence in the process, and the Gators needed to make some moves on the defensive line.

Ranked No. 259 overall on the 247Sports composite, Hill is the second-highest ranked recruit currently committed to Florida. Isaiah Nixon, a four-star edge rusher who recently flipped from UCF, is the only player ahead of him.

The announcement doesn’t come as much of a surprise after Hill left a camp at Florida with an offer and quickly returned for an unofficial visit. That was all that was needed to get a verbal commitment.

Hill will join his Bucholz teammate, receiver Creed Whittemore, at Florida. The older Whittemore, Trent, is currently a Gator as well, so there’s a bit of a pipeline being established with the school. Napier’s been big on keeping in-state talent in Florida, and he’s doing a good job of locking down the immediate area.

Florida’s class ranking moved up to No. 34 from No. 39 on the 247Sports recruiting list.

