Gators land commitment from 4-star 2026 quarterback recruit

Florida football was trending strongly for four-star quarterback Will Griffin out of Tampa (Florida) Jesuit this week coming into his unofficial visit in Gainesville, receiving a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports.

On Saturday, news broke that he committed to the Gators marking the first verbal pledge to the program in the 2026 cycle. The 6-foot-2.5-inch, 225-pound passer apparently has orange and blue coursing through his veins and is already prepared to follow his paternal family’s footsteps at the university.

“I grew up going to a whole bunch of games as a Gator,” Griffin told Gators Online in 2023. “I was a huge fan. Pretty much (my father’s) whole side of the family went there. It’s great to have that hospitality there — and the offer.”

He also added, “I can see myself throwing those touchdowns and being a part of the Gators.”

Griffin posted a 67.6 completion percentage along with 3,404 yards for 34 touchdowns during his high school sophomore campaign for Jesuit.

Recruiting Summary

Griffin is ranked No. 89 overall and No. 7 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 104 and 8, respectively.

Coming into the day, Florida held the lead in On3’s recruiting prediction machine with an 88.1% chance of signing him. The Florida State Seminoles (3.6%), Ohio State Buckeyes (3.1%) and Michigan Wolverines (1.7%) lagged well behind the Gators.

