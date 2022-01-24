Gators land commitment from 3-star preferred walk-on from Jacksonville

Florida’s 2022 recruiting class grew by one more on Monday as the team secured a pledge from three-star Jacksonville Riverside linebacker Bryce Capers, who is set to join the roster as a preferred walk-on. Capers is unrated by the 247Sports Composite, but on 247Sports’ own rankings, he’s the No. 154 linebacker in the country and the No. 189 prospect in the state of Florida.

Capers had scholarship offers to three FBS programs in Akron, Florida International and Liberty, as well as offers to a couple of FCS schools in Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee State. However, he announced on Monday via his Twitter account that he will be heading to Gainesville, instead.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 219-pound linebacker also took an unofficial visit to Tallahassee to see Florida State in June, but he ultimately didn’t get an offer out of that trip.

Story continues

Napier has discussed the importance of walk-ons before, and given Capers’ “preferred” status, he could be more likely to see the field than some others despite the fact that he will not be on scholarship, at least initially. Florida’s 2022 recruiting class, which ranks 33rd in the nation, now features 13 players in addition to six transfers.

Related

Florida lands commitment from 3-star Texas tight end after official visit Visit makes strong impression on this 4-star Florida LB signee Florida recruiting staff visiting 4-star ATH at home before NSD Gators remain in good position for 3-star Texas receiver Billy Napier and staff visit New Jersey defensive lineman

List

How the last 10 first-year Florida football head coaches performed

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.